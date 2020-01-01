Digital skeuomorphism involves taking characteristics from real life objects and applying them to digital interfaces in order to foster a sense of familiarity in users. Common examples of this include paper textures on notepad applications, thread stitching in interface borders, and transparent glass surfaces for application covers.

In user experience design, digital skeuomorphism holds great potential for bringing rich emotional experiences to digital devices, which are otherwise impersonal. If you’re looking to leverage digital skeuomorphism into your next design, take inspiration from the following fifty examples.

Books, Paper, and Stationery

Workspaces and Environments

Analog and Digital Displays Lights, Switches and Buttons



Stitchings, Glass, Fabrics and Textures

Remember that inspiration for skeuomorphism isn’t limited to your computer screen. Take this opportunity to walk around and get inspiration from the world you live in.